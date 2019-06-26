python 3.7.3 install on debian jessie

It turns out that the shipped openssl is too old to build the ssl module, so it is better to get the latest stable openssl and install it (I did it in my home):

make clean ./configure --prefix = $HOME --with-openssl = /home/fawzi LDFLAGS = "-Wl,-rpath=/home/fawzi/lib -L/home/fawzi/lib" make make install

The LDFLAGS there are really needed (otherwise the ssl module is built, but it cannot be tested and is not installed), and simply setting it in the environment is not enough, you really need to pass them like that…